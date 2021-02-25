AEW
WATCH: AEW 2.Show Video Game Reveal Hosted By Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler
All Elite Wrestling has promised to update fans on the status of their multiple video games currently in development in a presentation this evening hosted by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler. The full video will be available on YouTube, and featured above at 7:00 PM ET.
AEW Games announced in November that they were working with YUKE’s and famed WWF No Mercy director Hideyuki Iwashita on a next generation console release that is still quite a ways off. Two mobile games are also in development: “AEW Casino: Double or Nothing” and “AEW Elite GM”.
AEW
AEW Casino: Double Or Nothing Mobile Game Available For Download This Friday
Fans won’t have to wait very long to get their hands on All Elite Wrestling’s first jump into the mobile gaming space, as AEW Casino: Double or Nothing will be available for download on Friday, February 26.
The news was announced by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler on Thursday during a “2.Show” presentation providing updates on all three projects currently in development at AEW Games.
AEW Casino is essentially what it sounds like: mobile version of popular casino games like poker, blackjack, slots and roulette all dressed up with AEW branding, theme music, and the likenesses of certain characters.
The official website for the app also advertises weekly sit’n’go and shootout tournaments, online multi-table tournaments, and that players can “win real AEW merchandise and prizes in special tournaments and sweepstakes”.
AEW
Tony Khan Discusses Sting’s Return To Wrestling: “He Wants To Wrestle”
AEW President, Tony Khan has spoken about Sting’s upcoming return to wrestling at AEW Revolution, and how he is preparing for it.
Sting hasn’t wrestled a match since his 2015 WWE Clash Of Champions bout with Seth Rollins, which saw The Icon suffer what was at the time a career-ending injury. However, at AEW Revolution he will be competing again in a tag team street fight where he teams with Darby Allin to battle Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.
When speaking with PWinsider.com, Tony Khan discussed Sting’s return, confirming he has been fully cleared and has been in training to prepare for the match. Khan also revealed that this is how Sting wanted to end his career, with some great matches.
“He’s been cleared, he’s been fully cleared. He’s been training with Darby and sparring partners and he’s been fully cleared to wrestle. In his training, one thing he’s done to get ready with his sparring partners is a powerbomb. In terms of getting ready for this, I was more than fine with it and in fact called it. At that point when he’s taking them in training, it’s time for the live crowd. So he was completely cleared to do it and wanted to do it and he wanted to get out there and wrestle. Sting is going to be on Dynamite tomorrow (tonight) looking for payback and all bets are off now. Sting’s cleared to wrestle and he wants to wrestle and this is how he wanted to end his wrestling career in-ring was in AEW and come in and go out the way he always wanted to go out with great matches.
“He’s been preparing for this and I expect Sting to have a great performance on March 7th. He has very high expectations for this match and his comeback here, and I do too. I thought Brian did a great job with the powerbomb and certainly got people talking about the match in a very positive way and created conversation about, “Is Sting going to be OK? Is this all right?” Well that was the idea, we’re trying to create that conversation but the most important thing is he is OK and he walked through the curtain…that’s not going to be an easy moment, it took a lot out of him but at the same time, he came out of it in one piece and it’s what he wanted.”
AEW
Five Matches Announced For 3/1 AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads
AEW is tag-lining next week’s Dynamite as “The Crossroads” since the March 3 episode will serve as the go-home to Revolution.
That episode will be headlined by Shaq and Jade Cargill making their AEW in-ring debuts against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.
The Crossroads will also feature the first AEW appearance from Paul Wight (The Big Show), plus the finals of the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament, and much more.
Below is the announced lineup so far:
- Paul Wight appears
- Chris Jericho & MJF hold a Revolution press conference
- Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno & 5 vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party & TH2
- Preston “10” Vance vs. Max Caster in a Revolution Ladder match qualifier
- FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express
- AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament finals
- Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet vs. Shaq & Jade Cargill
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 25, 2021
We’ll have complete AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.
AEW Casino: Double Or Nothing Mobile Game Available For Download This Friday
WATCH: AEW 2.Show Video Game Reveal Hosted By Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler
New NXT UK Tag Team Champions Crowned
EC3 Signs Agreement With Ring Of Honor
Riddle Reflects On His First Meeting With Vince McMahon
WWE Elimination Chamber Results – Who Left The Chamber Victorious?, MITB Cash-In, More!
WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman, The Miz’s Reign Begins
WWE Smackdown Results (2/12): Reigns Refuses The Chamber, Seth Rollins Returns, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!
Bo Dallas Reportedly Living On A Farm With Liv Morgan, Starting A Real Estate Company
WATCH: AEW 2.Show Video Game Reveal Hosted By Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler
2/23 AEW DARK: Eddie Kingston vs JD Drake, Brian Cage vs John Skyler, Dark Order & More
AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Results (2/22): Japan Semifinals, Conti vs Rose
Lashley, Baszler, Riott Squad & More On Elimination Chamber Edition of WWE’s The Bump
WWE’s The Bump: Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Dusty Cup Winners & ‘Young Rock’ Star Bradley Constant
Trending
-
AEW1 day ago
AEW Dynamite Results (2/24): Sting & Darby Return, “Face of The Revolution” Qualifier, Jericho & MJF Make It Personal
-
Results1 day ago
WWE NXT Results (2/25): Adam Cole Explains His Actions, Kross Battles Escobar, More!
-
AEW1 day ago
Paul ‘Big Show’ Wight Signs With All Elite Wrestling To Call New Weekly Series
-
AEW1 day ago
Paul Wight Reportedly Unhappy About Final WWE Appearance, Contract Expired In January
-
WWE1 day ago
Melina Addresses WWE Return Rumors
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Officially Announces New Performance Center Class Including 18 Signees
-
Impact2 days ago
IMPACT Wrestling Once Again Officially Recognizes TNA World Heavyweight Title
-
Impact2 days ago
IMPACT Wrestling Results: Tables Match, Moose Defends TNA World Title, The Rise Of Something