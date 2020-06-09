WATCH: AEW DARK (6/9): Jon Moxley vs Robert ‘Ego’ Anthony, Christopher Daniels vs Sonny Kiss, More

Featured above is this week’s all new episode of AEW DARK. It’s another super-stacked card this evening with eight matches on deck. Here’s the lineup:
- Pineapple Pete & Anthony Catena vs. The Butcher & The Blade
- Musa & Brady Pierce vs. Santana & Ortiz
- Low Rida & Fuego Del Sol vs. Kazarian & Scorpio Sky
- Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler vs. Luchasaurus & Marko Stunt
- Zack Clayton vs. QT Marshall
- Sonny Kiss vs. Christopher Daniels
- Lee Johnson vs. “5”
- Robert Anthony vs. Jon Moxley
AEW DARK airs every Tuesday night at 7PM ET.