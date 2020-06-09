ProWrestling.com

WATCH: AEW DARK (6/9): Jon Moxley vs Robert ‘Ego’ Anthony, Christopher Daniels vs Sonny Kiss, More

By onAEW

Featured above is this week’s all new episode of AEW DARK. It’s another super-stacked card this evening with eight matches on deck. Here’s the lineup:

  • Pineapple Pete & Anthony Catena vs. The Butcher & The Blade
  • Musa & Brady Pierce vs. Santana & Ortiz
  • Low Rida & Fuego Del Sol vs. Kazarian & Scorpio Sky
  • Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler vs. Luchasaurus & Marko Stunt
  • Zack Clayton vs. QT Marshall
  • Sonny Kiss vs. Christopher Daniels
  • Lee Johnson vs. “5”
  • Robert Anthony vs. Jon Moxley

AEW DARK airs every Tuesday night at 7PM ET.