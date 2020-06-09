WATCH: AEW DARK (6/9): Jon Moxley vs Robert ‘Ego’ Anthony, Christopher Daniels vs Sonny Kiss, More

Featured above is this week’s all new episode of AEW DARK. It’s another super-stacked card this evening with eight matches on deck. Here’s the lineup:

Pineapple Pete & Anthony Catena vs. The Butcher & The Blade

Musa & Brady Pierce vs. Santana & Ortiz

Low Rida & Fuego Del Sol vs. Kazarian & Scorpio Sky

Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler vs. Luchasaurus & Marko Stunt

Zack Clayton vs. QT Marshall

Sonny Kiss vs. Christopher Daniels

Lee Johnson vs. “5”

Robert Anthony vs. Jon Moxley

AEW DARK airs every Tuesday night at 7PM ET.