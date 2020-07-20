WWE has uploaded several post-match interviews from WWE’s The Horror Show At Extreme Rules with several Superstars commenting on their matches.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross were shown after Nikki’s failure to capture the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. Bayley cheated in order to defend her title, and after the match, Alexa Bliss told Nikki she was proud of her, despite not winning.

Someone who did manage to capture some gold at the PPV was Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura who became the new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, which they celebrated after the show.

Finally, Drew McIntyre reflected on his victory, successfully defending his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler. However, he was harsher on himself, promising he will become better.