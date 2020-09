Two new WWE Playlists have been added to the company’s official YouTube channel this weekend. The first features all of Charlotte Flair’s main roster championship victories, including her sole WWE Divas title win – the last before the belt was retired at WrestleMania 32.

The second video is a collection of Daniel Bryan’s greatest “underdog” moments, including his incredible match with John Cena at SummerSlam, and his victory over Triple H at WrestleMania XXX.