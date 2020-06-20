WATCH: An Old Incarnation Of Bray Wyatt Emerges On Friday Night Smackdown

Bray Wyatt returned to Friday Night Smackdown this week in his first appearance since losing to WWE Universal Championship Braun Strowman at Money in the Bank.

While his demonic alter ego “The Fiend” did not emerge, Wyatt appeared on a special segment of the Firefly Fun House and promised Strowman that he would “resurrect the dead” before things were finally over between them.

Wyatt then appeared as an older incarnation of his character, wearing the tropical button-down, signature hat and lantern made famous by his time managing The Wyatt Family – a a faction that the “Monster Among Men” actually debuted with.

Check out the footage from the return of the so-called “Eater of Worlds” and remember… Follow the buzzards.