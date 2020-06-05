WATCH: Artem Asks Nikki Bella To Marry Him & More Total Bellas Clips

WWE has posted several clips from the latest Total Bellas which was a very eventful episode that saw Artem propose to Nikki Bella. This is a major moment that fans of The Bella Twins have been very excited to see, and in the clip below, you can see the precise moment it happens.

There are also some major family moments for the happy couple as well, with Nikki meeting Artem’s parents for the first time, and Artem asking Nikki’s mom, Kathy for permission to propose.

It isn’t all just about Nikki though, as there is also a major moment for Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan as well as they find out that they’re expecting another child.