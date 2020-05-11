WATCH: Bayley Is Sick Of The Questions, New Day Celebrate Title Victory

Following WWE’s Money In The Bank last night, several videos have been posted to WWE’s YouTube channel, including an interview featuring Bayley and Sasha Banks.

The interview came just after Bayley had defended her title against Tamina, where Sasha Banks certainly helped out her best friend. However, after the match the duo made it clear they are sick of being asked questions about their friendship.

Kofi Kingston and Big E were also interviewed after their match which saw them defend their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles.