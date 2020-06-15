WATCH: Bayley & Sasha Banks Are Ready For Their Return To WWE NXT

Bayley and Sasha Banks successfully retained their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships tonight at WWE Backlash, with “The Boss” scoring the final pinfall in a match that also featured Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross and The IIconics.

The champs were interviewed after the bout and were characteristically super humble about picking up another defense – as per usual.

Bayley and Banks also had a message for their next set of challengers, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart, who they will battle this Wednesday night in their return to the WWE NXT brand. Check out the interview above.