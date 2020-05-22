WATCH: Becky Lynch Gives U.K Children An English Lesson

BBC Bitesize has been a major resource during the recent lockdown in the U.K. for children to still get an education while they’re unable to attend school.
BBC Bitesize has begun utilising different celebrities in order to engage their audience and in the latest lesson it was WWE Superstar, Becky Lynch who stepped up.
The former WWE Raw Women’s Champion provided children with an English lesson where she taught them how to create an engaging argument.
Wrestling with your English homework @WWE?@BeckyLynchWWE has got your back! 👊💥
Here is her lesson on 'writing to argue'.👇 pic.twitter.com/elSlAn20Ur
— BBC Bitesize (@bbcbitesize) May 21, 2020