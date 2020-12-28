Connect with us

WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee

Published

3 hours ago

on

This week’s episode of Being The Elite (above) pays tribute to the late Jon Huber, better known to the All Elite Wrestling family and fanbase as Brodie Lee. The former TNT Champion is at his comedic best here, making for a brief but much-needed moment of hilarity that we could all use right about now.

The episode was edited by Brandon Cutler and begins with a short message from Matt Jackson, dedicating the show to Brodie’s memory. The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver also share their heartfelt thoughts on their friend’s passing, interspersed with about a million F-Bombs and hilarious footage of Brodie berating and abusing members of his faction.


Brodie Lee Tribute Episode Announced For AEW Dynamite, Special Match Card

Published

28 mins ago

on

Dec 28, 2020

By

All Elite Wrestling will pay tribute to the life and legacy of Jon Huber this Wednesday night with a special edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT dedicated to the “Exalted One”, Mr. Brodie Lee.

AEW President Tony Khan tweeted: “This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, we’ll celebrate the life of Jon Huber with a show including tributes and a special card of matches dedicated to The Exalted One. This night is intended to honor Jon, but also this is for Amanda, and their sons Brodie and Nolan.”


As a result, the previously announced New Year’s Smash special, originally set to kick off this week, has been pushed back to January 6 and 13.

Four matches have been announced for Wednesday’s show including a six-man tag team match featuring “Brodie’s Favorites” teaming up for one night only against Team Taz.

Cody Rhodes & Orange Cassidy & 10 vs. Team Taz

— Hangman Page & John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. MJF & Ortiz & Santana

— Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Penelope Ford

— Lance Archer & Evil Uno & Stu Greyson vs. Eddie Kingston & The Butcher & The Blade

AEW Stars Reportedly Kept Brodie Lee’s Illness Private Out Of Respect For His Family

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dec 28, 2020

By

Jon Huber, better known by his ring name Brodie Lee, passed away this weekend shaking the entire professional wrestling industry. Hundreds of heartfelt and emotional tributes continue to pour in from his peers and friends.

Fightful.com spoke with both wrestlers and staff members inside All Elite Wrestling who confirmed that many were told about Huber’s condition in early November. The news was intentionally kept very close to the chest out of respect for his family.


When asking about Huber’s absence over the last two months, we were always told that he was off television dealing with a personal matter, one individual adding that it was unrelated to injury. Nothing more was ever said.

Amanda Huber, the late wrestler’s wife, wrote in an Instagram post this weekend that he passed away “after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue.” He was being treated at the Mayo Clinic.

Nyla Rose Nominated For Outsports Female Athlete Of The Year Award

Published

9 hours ago

on

Dec 28, 2020

By

AEW’s Nyla Rose has been nominated for a major award, being put up for the Outsports Female Athlete of the Year award.

Nyla Rose is up for the award by the sports news website, which focuses on LGBTQ+ issues and personalities in sport, with Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas and WNBA star, Sue Bird also being nominated.


Nyla is a former AEW Women’s Champion, which she won back in February, becoming the first trans woman to win a world title in any major U.S. wrestling promotion in the process of doing so.

Nyla took to social media to respond to the news, admitting that while it was hard to be excited about anything, due to the passing of Brodie Lee, it is something Nyla was grateful for.

