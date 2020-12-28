WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee

All Elite Wrestling will pay tribute to the life and legacy of Jon Huber this Wednesday night with a special edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT dedicated to the “Exalted One”, Mr. Brodie Lee.

AEW President Tony Khan tweeted: “This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, we’ll celebrate the life of Jon Huber with a show including tributes and a special card of matches dedicated to The Exalted One. This night is intended to honor Jon, but also this is for Amanda, and their sons Brodie and Nolan.”

As a result, the previously announced New Year’s Smash special, originally set to kick off this week, has been pushed back to January 6 and 13.

Four matches have been announced for Wednesday’s show including a six-man tag team match featuring “Brodie’s Favorites” teaming up for one night only against Team Taz.

— Cody Rhodes & Orange Cassidy & 10 vs. Team Taz

— Hangman Page & John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. MJF & Ortiz & Santana

— Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Penelope Ford

— Lance Archer & Evil Uno & Stu Greyson vs. Eddie Kingston & The Butcher & The Blade