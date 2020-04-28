WATCH: Being The Elite Teases The Arrival Of Some Top Guys

The latest episode of Being The Elite has been shared on YouTube and it just so happens to tease a couple of top guys who used to work for WWE.

At one point during the episode (which can be seen at the bottom of the article,) The Young Bucks look up to the sky to see the letters “FTR” written above them in clouds.

Of course, this is a hint towards The Revival, who have been major rivals of The Young Bucks, despite being in different promotions. “F*ck The Revival” has been a major bit on BTE over the years, with both teams having taken many jibes at each other on social media as well.

It is a dream match that fans have been hoping to see for some time, and after The Revival was released from WWE, many fans have been expecting to see them pop up working for AEW at some point. It is widely expected that they will sign for the company, although it hasn’t been confirmed yet.

The Revival have kept their “FTR” phrase though, which they will be able to use and suits them as they will be known as The Revolt in their post-WWE career.