Kayla Braxton and her crew return for a brand new episode of WWE’s The Bump, with a special two-hour show dedicated to the five-year anniversary of the “Women’s Evolution”. Charlotte Flair, Stephanie McMahon, and the Bella Twins have all been confirmed as guests.

