WATCH: Bobby Lashley Doesn’t Have Time For Lana, Sheamus Isn’t Here For Fairytale Endings

WWE has uploaded several clips from backstage at WWE Backlash last night including a video with Bobby Lashley after he was defeated by Drew McIntyre.

Bobby Lashley failed to capture the WWE Championship and that was down to a distraction from Lana. After the match, Lashley and MVP were seen walking to the back where Lana chased after them and shouted for Lashley, but he totally ignored her and had no interest in it.

As well as that, WWE posted an interview with Sheamus who reflected on his victory from the show where he defeated Jeff Hardy. He bragged about getting the win and stopping Jeff from having his fairytale ending.