Featured above is this week’s all new episode of A Shot Of Brandi with special guest Tony Schiavone. Things get tropical as the two mix up a few piña coladas – Tony’s favorite drink – and bake a batch of cupcakes while talking all things wrestling.

The announcing legend discusses working with Jim Ross again, his history with Chris Jericho and working together on commentary for recent AEW Dynamite episodes, and more. Check it out above.