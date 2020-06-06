WATCH: Braun Strowman’s Trend Of Destroying Large Vehicles Continues On Smackdown

Braun Strowman has a long history with large vehicles.

We’ve seen him flip over an ambulance, lift a tractor-trailer, destroy a sports car, rip the door of a limousine, and unless this was some kind of bizarre fever dream I had, I’m pretty sure at one point he survived a trash compactor.

That trend continued this week on Friday Night Smackdown, as an evening full of ridiculous Tom & Jerry-esque hijinks led the “Monster Among Men” to flip over a massive white van, with both The Miz and John Morrison trapped inside.

The former tag team champions terrorized Strowman throughout the entire broadcast – from small pranks like messing with his protein powder and dumping green slime on interviewer Kayla Braxton, to the much more serious crime of destroying the champ’s expensive car.

Check out some of the highlights both above and below.

Braun Strowman is set to defend the WWE Universal Championship against The Miz and John Morrison in a two-on-one handicap match at WWE Backlash, next Sunday, June 14.