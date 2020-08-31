WATCH: Brie Bella Predicts Seth Rollins’ Messiah Gimmick At WWE SummerSlam 2015

It appears that Brie Bella might be able to see into the future as a clip from SummerSlam 2015 showcases her predicting the Messiah gimmick.

Backstage footage from the show was highlighted during the latest ‘WWE Day Of’ special which focused on that PPV and specifically the match between Seth Rollins and John Cena.

Rollins was featured heavily in the documentary and the moment he appeared backstage in his all-white ring gear, Brie Bella spoke about how he looked like the fans’ messiah. Seth himself then spoke about the idea, saying he felt a pre-tape coming along and obviously, this ended up being true with this being his current gimmick.