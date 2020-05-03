WATCH: Carmella Continues Her Impersonations; The Shield, Stephanie McMahon & Brie Bella Featured

Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, Carmella has been making the most of her time at home during the Coronavirus pandemic. She has been posting hilarious videos, impersonating various WWE Superstars, and this weekend has seen two new ones posted.

Previously ‘Mella has covered Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair and this time she has tackled some new challenges. In the first video she impersonates both Brie Bella, and her boss, Stephanie McMahon.

It would also appear that Carmella’s impersonations aren’t just resigned to female wrestlers either. ‘Mella’s newest post has seen her impersonate all three members of The Shield as well.