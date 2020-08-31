WWE uploaded a video on its YouTube channel of Charles Robinson following the main event match of WWE Payback, which saw the ring collapse.

During the No Holds Barred match, Braun Strowman and The Fiend took to the top rope and upon landing back in the ring, the entire thing collapsed.

This played a big part in Roman Reigns hitting the ring for the finish, but during that moment it also saw Charles Robinson fly out of the ring to the floor. Following the match he was shown backstage being very dazed, not being aware that Roman had even turned up for the match.