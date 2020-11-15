WATCH: Chris Jericho Cooks Spaghetti Meatballs On Shot Of Brandi

Chris Jericho has joined Brandi Rhodes for the latest episode of Shot Of Brandi, with the AEW stars making Spaghetti Meatballs.

The popular YouTube show sees Brandi cook with different members of the AEW roster each time, having an alcoholic drink as they cook a dish of the guests choice while talking about different stories.

Chris spoke about a range of topics, from working with Inner Circle, who is on his ‘shit list’ as well as telling a unny story about Dusty Rhodes and the WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony.