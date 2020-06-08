WATCH: Code Orange Performs ‘Underneath’ Live At NXT Takeover

The hardcore band Code Orange kicked off tonight’s NXT Takeover: In Your House special on the WWE Network with a surprise live performance of the show’s official theme song, “Underneath”. Check out the full performance above.

This is certainly not the first time the band has performed live at a WWE event. The group partnered with Incendiary for a performance of Aleister Black’s theme at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III and also appeared at the 2019 SummerSlam pay-per-view to introduce Bray Wyatt’s new “Fiend” entrance theme.