WATCH: Daniel Bryan Opens Up About His Depression

The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel has recently uploaded a very sensitive video where Daniel Bryan opens up all about his battle with depression.

In the video, Bryan speaks openly and honestly about his situation where he advises people to go and find someone who they connect with. He then spoke about his visit to the shaman on Total Bellas and how that worked for him personally.

“I think you should go see somebody that you connect with to talk to about depression and understands it. Why the shaman specifically works for me is because I have a natural guard up against therapists. I’ve never gone to a therapist where I’ve felt in tune with the therapist. When I went to the Shaman — it’s weird because we’ve got cameras around, but midway through, even before we went into the sweat lodge, I wasn’t even thinking about the cameras being there.”

Bryan spoke about how it is crucial to find some method of healing, whatever that might be that suits them.