WATCH: Deonna Purrazzo Attacks Knockouts Champion In IMPACT Debut

The Virtuosa has arrived.

After several weeks of vignettes and heavy promotion on social media, former WWE NXT and Ring of Honor wrestler Deonna Purrazzo debuted on IMPACT Wrestling this Tuesday night, sending an immediate message to the reigning Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace.

Just moments after Grace had dispatched former champion Taya Valkyrie in a hard-fought, main event title defense, Purrazzo confidently marched to the ring and stood toe-to-toe with “Thicc Mama Pump”.

The IMPACT newcomer offered a handshake to the champ as a show of respect, before taking her to the mat and instantly locking in a Fujiwara armbar – Purrazo’s lethal signature submission. Check out highlights from the big debut above.