WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre sits down with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for another episode of his critically acclaimed interview series Broken Skull Sessions this Sunday, streaming on the WWE Network immediately following the WWE TLC pay-per-view.
Above is a new highlight from the interview courtesy of WWE’s digital team. The world champion answers rapid fire questions about his toughest opponent, the most underrated wrestler on the WWE roster today (it’s always Cesaro), and more!
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
Featured above is the December 16 edition of WWE’s The Bump. Kayla Braxton and her crew return on the road to WWE TLC with brand new interviews with Kevin Owens, Carmella, the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair and R-Truth, who will be hosting the 2020 Slammy Awards.
The Bump airs every Wednesday at 10:00 AM ET on WWE digital platforms.
Ryno Wrestling Review Episode Episode 128: Emptying The RWR Mailbag, With Guest Host dougEwrestling!
Dan is joined by fellow ProWrestling.Com contributor, dougEwrestling, to answer all of your pressing questions, as they empty the RWR mailbag! Topics include Keith Lee being sent back to the PC, the state of Impact Wrestling, dream AEW matches, and much more! Listen here:
As always, feel free to subscribe to the Ryno Wrestling Review on your favorite podcast platform. Want to be a part of the show? Email us a [email protected]!
Check out @dougEwrestling every Friday, on the STF Underground podcast. Available on ProWrestling.Com, or your favorite podcast platform!
Kevin Owens Reveals He’s Pitched Various Tag Team Partners To WWE
During a recent interview with TalkSport, Kevin Owens revealed that he has actually pitched to team with various people in WWE.
While KO has typically been a singles wrestler in WWE, that doesn’t mean he’s not open to working in the tag team division. He expressed an interest in potentially becoming Tag Team Champions and revealed that he does have an interest in being Tag Team Champion, and doing that with Sami Zayn makes sense.
“Yeah, you don’t lobby for things in WWE – at least we don’t! – you just take them as they come,” Owens started.
“Sami and I, we’ve been tag team champions pretty much everywhere we’ve been, pretty much. So being tag team champions in WWE would be awesome. It is something we’ve talked about but we’ve never really had the opportunity. I don’t even know that we’ve had a Tag Team title match together in WWE? I don’t think so.”
Aside from teaming with Sami Zayn, there are several other interesting names that KO has lobbied to work with.
“Daniel Bryan would be a great partner to do it with as well. There’s a lot of great people I’d like to do it with. If I were to compete for the tag titles, there’s a lot of people [I’d like to team with].
“I have actually lobbied to be in a team with other people. I tried to become a tag team with Ali. I tried to become one with AJ Styles because I thought the clash of personalities would be pretty interesting but, for one reason or another, it just didn’t come to fruition. Even Apollo Crews, at one point we were kind of doing some stuff together.
“These are all guys I have a lot of respect for and would love to be a team with just because, one way or another, I think we’d manage to make some memorable television for people.”
