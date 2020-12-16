WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin

During a recent interview with TalkSport, Kevin Owens revealed that he has actually pitched to team with various people in WWE.

While KO has typically been a singles wrestler in WWE, that doesn’t mean he’s not open to working in the tag team division. He expressed an interest in potentially becoming Tag Team Champions and revealed that he does have an interest in being Tag Team Champion, and doing that with Sami Zayn makes sense.

“Yeah, you don’t lobby for things in WWE – at least we don’t! – you just take them as they come,” Owens started. “Sami and I, we’ve been tag team champions pretty much everywhere we’ve been, pretty much. So being tag team champions in WWE would be awesome. It is something we’ve talked about but we’ve never really had the opportunity. I don’t even know that we’ve had a Tag Team title match together in WWE? I don’t think so.”

Aside from teaming with Sami Zayn, there are several other interesting names that KO has lobbied to work with.