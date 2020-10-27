It appears that the brawl between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton continued after WWE Raw went off air for most people around the world.

For viewers in America, the United Kingdom and elsewhere, WWE Raw finished with Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre brawling around the ringside area. However, in Canada, the show ended up staying on air for a little longer, which gave fans the chance to see McIntyre taking out his aggression on the new WWE Champion even more.

The two men continued fighting after the show finished for most people, and McIntyre took things a step further than just a few punches. That’s because he ended up getting a pen and stabbing the Viper in the eye with it, which you can see in the footage below: