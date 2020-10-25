WATCH: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Inducts Ken Shamrock Into IMPACT Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sent in a special message to induct his old rival Ken Shamrock, the “Baddest Man on the Planet”, into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame on Saturday evening.

Johnson competed opposite Shamrock during the ’97 Survivor Series. At that point, Shamrock was already a major star coming off a legendary career in mixed martial arts, while the future “Great One” was still competing under the name Rocky Maivia. The two went on to share the ring dozens of times throughout the Attitude Era, including the King of the Ring final in ’98.

In his message, which ran on Saturday during the Bound for Glory pay-per-view pre-show on AXS TV and digital platforms, Johnson praised Shamrock as a “founding father of the UFC” as well as a “pillar of the Attitude Era” who went on to have a Hall of Fame career in professional wrestling.

Shamrock won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship on the very first TNA weekly pay-per-view in 2002, effectively making him IMPACT’s first ever world champion. That legacy continued 18 years later at Saturday’s pay-per-view with a singles victory over Eddie Edwards.