WATCH: EC3 Questions The Narrative Of “Honor” In His ROH TV Debut

Just a few days before he battles Moose for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship at IMPACT Wrestling’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view, EC3 made his highly anticipated arrival on ROH Wrestling Television.

EC3 put the entire locker room on notice in what has become his trademark style, urging fans to question the “narrative” of Ring of Honor’s past, present and future. We’ve transcribed the entire segment for you below, but you can watch the entire promo at the bottom of the article.

“Is honor real? Because there is no honor in what we do. We’ve allowed ourselves to be controlled our entire lives. Corporations, politicians, media, our thoughts, our believes, even our love has had authority over us. Every day they take from us our freedoms – and every day we lose focus on our greater purpose. “Is there honor in fighting back? Is there honor in fighting back those that control you, demean you, degrade you, try to cancel you? Is there honor in fighting back for your freedom to act? To think? Freedom to speak and freedom to feel. Is there honor in finding purpose? “Is there honor in the past? I stand in hallowed halls built by hallowed names. Black hats, and punks with Styles Clashes, submission machines, and dragons with national identity. They were great men, and they built a great house, but men are fallible. Men conform. “Is there honor in the now? Briscoes, Lethal, Dragon Lee, Rush – these names synonymous with the best wrestling on the planet. Is that a fact… or is that self praise? I’m not here to wrestle. I am here to fight. I am here to seek out the greatest competition this planet knows, and I want to fight them. I want to punch, kick, scratch, claw – I want to bring total freaking war Von Clausewitz style to anybody and everybody. “Without pain, without sacrifice you have nothing. I am willing to purify myself by pain. I am willing to sacrifice myself on this altar of honor – Ring of Honor. Honor… I will put that name to the test. You have been warned.”

For those curious, Van Clausewitz was a Prussian military theorist credited with conceptualizing the idea of “Absolute War”, which is apparently a whole different category of discussion than “Total War”. We’ll give EC3 a pass this time, as he’s a professional wrestler, not an early 1800s European military general.