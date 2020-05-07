WATCH: EC3 Warns You To “Fear The Revolt”

In a bit of interesting cross-promotion, former WWE Superstar EC3 uploaded a vignette to Twitter on Wednesday evening hyping up Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, otherwise known as The Revolt.

“Define work horses? Dependable. Steady. Responsible,” EC3 said, as well as tweeted. “Definite teamwork? Putting an objective over the accomplishment of the individual. Two singularities. One vision.”

He added, “Masters of a lost art applying complicated formulas, executed to precision. In an industry where studying your craft, respect of your peers, and painting in ring masterpieces brings only ire and resentment, you rise above. Their names are Cash and Dax. You have been warned.”