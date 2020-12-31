Connect with us

AEW

WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee

Published

1 hour ago

on

Featured below are all of the personal tributes that ran during Wednesday night’s special episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, paying tribute to the life and legacy of the late Jon Huber, better known to the professional wrestling world as Brodie Lee.

This week’s show started with the entire All Elite Wrestling roster on the ramp surrounding Brodie’s family, followed by a series of matches specifically put together with members of The Dark Order. 8-year-old Brodie Jr., who played a big role in the show and even got to hit MJF with a kendo stick, chose his favorite wrestlers to compete in a six-man tag team main event.


AEW

Brodie Jr. Attacks Maxwell Jacob Friedman With A Kendo Stick In Feel-Good Moment

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dec 30, 2020

By

It has been an emotionally and mentally draining week for the entire professional wrestling industry, but the fans and friends of the late Brodie Lee were able to find some much-needed catharsis on a very special edition of AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night.

In one of five matches specifically put together to honor “The Exalted One” throughout the show, The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver teamed up with prospect Hangman Page for a six-man battle against The Inner Circle’s Santana, Ortiz and Maxwell Jacob Friedman.


Being the absolute piece of human garbage that he is, MJF took every opportunity to taunt and hurl insults at Brodie Lee’s 8-year-old son, Brodie Jr., who was seated ringside with his dad’s faction during the entire show. At one point, Friedman even mounted the top rope and flipped him the bird.

Later in the match, after an unexpected appearance from Brodie’s former WWE tag team partner Erick Rowan, Friedman rolled outside the ring and actually put his hands on Brodie Jr., now known as Dark Order’s “-1”, removing the child’s mask.

When he turned back around, MJF took a kendo stick right between the eyes!

Brodie Jr. was a major part of tonight’s tribute show. He also picked his favorite AEW wrestlers to compete in the main event, and placed his father’s boots in the ring. Tony Khan also awarded him the TNT Championship to carry with him “for life”.

AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (12/30): Brodie Lee Celebration Of Life

Published

5 hours ago

on

Dec 30, 2020

By

1. 10 Bell Salute

 Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s coverage of AEW Dynamite!

Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


 

BRODIE LEE SALUTE

“It’s Wednesday. And You Know What That Means” – Jim Ross opens the show, calling attention Justin Roberts, who announces that they will toll the bell 10 times in memory of Brodie Lee.

The camera pans to the stage where every one is standing on the stage, with their heads bowed. Brodie Lee’s family is standing center stage, wife crying as the bell tolls 10 times.

As the last bell fades, we pan to a video of Jon Moxley, who says that he can’t find the right words. He says that he had the privilege of spending a decade with Brodie Lee. He says that this was a job to Brodie, and the most important thing to him was his wife and kids. He says that pro wrestling is a community and all of us are brought together to rage against the dying of the light and to appreciate the people we have around us every day.

We have to appreciate every sunset and sunrise, because every day is special. And every day that he spent with Brodie was that much more special. “I love you, brother. And I’ll never forget that.”

Heartbreaking.

AEW

12/30 AEW Dynamite Preview: Celebrating The Life & Legacy Of Mr. Brodie Lee

Published

16 hours ago

on

Dec 30, 2020

By

Tonight is going to be emotional. All Elite Wrestling has pushed their original plans for the final AEW Dynamite of 2020 back one week in order to properly pay tribute to the life and legacy of the “Exalted One”, Mr. Brodie Lee.

The former TNT Champion tragically and unexpectedly passed away last weekend, prompting an outpouring of support from friends, colleagues and fans the likes of which the professional wrestling world has rarely seen.


While this will not be your traditional AEW match card, tonight’s show features five matches specifically designed to celebrate Brodie. Each match will feature at least one member of The Dark Order, and the “Demo God” Chris Jericho will return to commentary.

Here’s the announced match card:

Six-Man Tag: The Young Bucks & Colt Cabana vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party

Six-Man Tag: Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy & “10” vs. Team Taz (Brian Cage, Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs)

— Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford & Dr. Britt Baker

Six-Man Tag: Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Lance Archer, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

Six-Man Tag: The Inner Circle (MJF, Santana & Ortiz) vs. Hangman Page, John Silver & Alex Reynolds

Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite on TNT tonight at 8:00 PM ET.

