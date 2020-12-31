WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee

It has been an emotionally and mentally draining week for the entire professional wrestling industry, but the fans and friends of the late Brodie Lee were able to find some much-needed catharsis on a very special edition of AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night.

In one of five matches specifically put together to honor “The Exalted One” throughout the show, The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver teamed up with prospect Hangman Page for a six-man battle against The Inner Circle’s Santana, Ortiz and Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

.@SilverNumber1 and @YTAlexReynolds are the next members up in our tribute episode to #BrodieLee Head to @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/5JzsWrbX87 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 31, 2020

Being the absolute piece of human garbage that he is, MJF took every opportunity to taunt and hurl insults at Brodie Lee’s 8-year-old son, Brodie Jr., who was seated ringside with his dad’s faction during the entire show. At one point, Friedman even mounted the top rope and flipped him the bird.

Later in the match, after an unexpected appearance from Brodie’s former WWE tag team partner Erick Rowan, Friedman rolled outside the ring and actually put his hands on Brodie Jr., now known as Dark Order’s “-1”, removing the child’s mask.

When he turned back around, MJF took a kendo stick right between the eyes!

Brodie Jr. was a major part of tonight’s tribute show. He also picked his favorite AEW wrestlers to compete in the main event, and placed his father’s boots in the ring. Tony Khan also awarded him the TNT Championship to carry with him “for life”.