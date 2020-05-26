WATCH: Edge Questions Whether He’s Still The Legendary Wrestler He Used To Be

WWE Hall of Famer Edge sent a bone-chilling message to his long-time rival Randy Orton this evening on Monday Night Raw. Following their long, brutal Last Man Standing battle at WrestleMania 36 the two veterans are set to square off again at WWE Backlash in a straight-up wrestling match.

In the video above, the “Rated-R Superstar” questions whether he can still hang with “The Viper” in a pure wrestling setting, especially considering that Orton hasn’t missed a beat in the many years that Edge was away from the ring with, at the time, a career-ending injury. It’s a great promo, we highly recommend checking it out.