Following WWE WrestleMania 36, several post-match videos have been shared with Elias discussing his victory against King Corbin.

Elias returned to the ring for the first time since his Lion King moment against King Corbin and he gained revenge against him by picking up a WWE WrestleMania 36 victory.

As well as that, the Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn reflected on his match, claiming that it is a win for the good guys and that justice was served.