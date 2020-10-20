WATCH: Elias Performs New Hit Single In ThunderDome Debut, Jeff Hardy Crashes The Concert

Elias made his surprise return last week after being drafted to Monday Night Raw, attacking Jeff Hardy and shattering an acoustic guitar across the “Charismatic Enigma’s” back.

This week on Raw, Elias promised a musical performance the likes of which the WWE Universe had never seen, as he prepared to make his artistic debut inside the ThunderDome.

While we’ve heard the Drifter bust out songs on his guitar in the past, usually to mock his opponents or whatever crowd he’s trying to get a rise out of, this was the first time Elias brought an entire band with him – complete with backup singers and a full pyrotechnic display.

Fans and critics alike were understandably shocked by the quality of the WWE Superstar’s performance, right up to the point where Jeff Hardy crashed the concert and tried to take Elias’ head off with an electric guitar.

This feud goes back to Hardy’s ill-conceived rivalry with Sheamus on the Smackdown brand. The “Celtic Warrior” allegedly hit Elias with a car in the WWE Performance Center parking lot – a means to an end, as he had to be taken off television due to an injury – and Hardy was framed for the incident.