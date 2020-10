As previously reported, the studio space at the WWE Performance Center has been completely “gutted” and rebuilt for the ground up in order to house the NXT brand each and every week going forward.

The new and improved Capitol Wrestling Center pays homage to the roots of Jess McMahon’s Capitol Wrestling Corporation founded in 1953, and will make its big debut tonight at NXT TakeOver 31. Check out a sneak peak of the remodeled P.C. below.