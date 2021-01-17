WATCH: First Trailer For NBC’s “Young Rock”

AJ Styles recently spoke about a range of topics from not going to WWE NXT and almost having his name changed.

Styles spoke with Bleacher Report where he discussed finding out that his debut for WWE would take place inside the Royal Rumble match itself, admitting it was very last minute.

“I knew that I was WWE-bound when I had that last match in Japan. I knew I was on my way. Did I know that I was in the Rumble? Nope. It seemed like until the very last minute that I was even going to be in the Royal Rumble. I was told zero things. Nobody kept me in the loop, so I was waiting around thinking, ‘I hope I can get into the Royal Rumble. That’d be cool, but I’d understand if I’m not.’ “I didn’t really tell anybody because it was one of things where I didn’t really know. Was I actually going to be in the Rumble, or was I going to be doing something in the Rumble? I didn’t know, so yeah, I didn’t tell a soul, as crazy as that sounds.”

Styles then spoke about how he went straight to the main roster rather than heading to WWE NXT like most new signings typically do.

“I would have, I think, gone to NXT for a couple of months to get familiar with what’s going on and how it’s done there, but I felt like as far as my career is concerned, I didn’t really have the time to spend in NXT,” he said. “I knew it had to be on the main roster so that, somehow, some way, I could make myself a bigger star. In the end, this is a job, and I’d like to make more money—as much as I can before I retire.”

Styles also admitted that he almost had to change his name when he joined WWE, with Triple H initially not being sure if he could have the name.