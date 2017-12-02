Former WWE star Kaitlyn, real name Celeste Bonin, has released a new video, titled “The New Me”, addressing her battle against drug addiction. Below is an excerpt from Bonin’s narration:

“Throughout my [WWE] career, I learned a lot about myself. I learned I was able to adapt to certain situations. I was able to be strong physically, mentally, and emotionally. And take a beating, and learn how to get up and do it all over again the next day.

Fast forward four years later, I had decided I had made my mark and I had accomplished everything that I wanted to accomplish, during that time, and I retired from the WWE…my life completely changed. I went from wrestling in front of thousands and thousands of people, millions of people on TV, and basically went from that to sitting at home all day trying to figure out how to launch a business.

I sort of along the way lost a part of myself, and it just continued into a downward spiral. My relationship was toxic, I went through depression, I went through addiction, and I went through a period of time where I was kind of lost. I would wake up and I didn’t really have a purpose.”

You can hear more from Bonin in the video below:

