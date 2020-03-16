WATCH: Free Matches From WWE & NJPW

Bored from social distancing? Two free matches have been uploaded to YouTube by NJPW & WWE respectively. New Japan Pro-Wrestling uploaded the 2016 New Japan Cup Final between Tetsuya Naito & Hirooki Goto.

日本語字幕・English subtitles NEW JAPAN CUP 2016 FINAL Hirooki Goto vs Tetsuya Naito March 12, 2016 New Aomori Prefecture Sports Park Maeda Arena

WWE uploaded the main event to WrestleMania XIV, which saw Stone Cold Steve Austin taking on WWE Champion Shawn Michaels, with Mike Tyson as the special enforcer. The match is often spoken of as the beginning of the Attitude Era.