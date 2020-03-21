WATCH FREE: NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 – Night One

Stuck at home and looking for some good wrestling to watch? New Japan Pro-Wrestling has uploaded the entirety of Wrestle Kingdom 14 night one completely `free on NJPW World for just that purpose. You do not need a subscription to the streaming service to access the show – just follow this link.

The first night of Wrestle Kingdom 14 featured the first half of the Double Gold Dash, as Kazuchika Okada defended the IWGP Heavyweight title against Kota Ibushi, while “Switchblade” Jay White defended the IWGP Intercontinental title against Tetsuya Naito.

The show has received rave reviews, with the Wrestling Observer Newsletter awarded the match between Hiromu Takahashi and Will Ospreay an impressive five-and-a-half stars.

Jon Moxley and Lance Archer, now signed with All Elite Wrestling, also competed in a Texas Death Match for the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship.