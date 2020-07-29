WATCH: Good Brothers In-Ring Debut Leads To Backlot Brawl, More IMPACT Wrestling Videos

“Machine Gun” Karl Anderson and the “Big L.G.” Luke Gallows made their in-ring debut as a tag team this Tuesday night on IMPACT Wrestling, scoring a victory over Reno Scum in the show’s main event.

The former WWE Superstars recently signed with the promotion, debuting at their annual Slammiversary pay-per-view to a ton of hype. They ended up saving new IMPACT World Champion Eddie Edwards from a beatdown at the hands of Ace Austin and Madman Fulton – the same duo who hired Reno Scum to attack the Good Brothers just three days later.

Following their match this week, Anderson and Gallows once again ended up in a fist fight with Ace Austin and his super heavyweight monster. The brawl spilled throughout the undisclosed arena, and IMPACT went off the air with a cameraman being caught in the scuffle.

Check out highlights from the segment below. Also below are videos from this week’s IMPACT Wrestling including Eddie Edwards’ first title defense, Jordynne Grace returning for the first time since losing the Knockouts Championship, and more.