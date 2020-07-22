WATCH: Good Brothers Raise Hell, Fend Off Hired Attackers In IMPACT Debut

The Good Brothers have officially arrived on IMPACT Wrestling television!

“Machine Gun” Karl Anderson and big Luke Gallows delivered on their promise to show up this Tuesday night, putting the entire IMPACT roster on notice that the self-proclaimed “greatest tag team in the world” has come to take over.

The two drove up already heavy interest in this past weekend’s Slammiversary pay-per-view, announcing that they had officially signed with IMPACT and would be debuting at the show.

They certainly took their time, but the Good Brothers made their presence felt, saving new IMPACT World Champion Eddie Edwards from a two-on-one beatdown at the hands of long-time rival Ace Austin and his monster muscle Madman Fulton.

The two showed up once again on Tuesday, briefly brawling with Anderson and Gallows in the ring. Austin later hired his associates in Reno Scum to attack the Good Brothers as they were leaving the arena, although the blatant assault ultimately proved ineffective. Highlights above and below.