WATCH: Gordon Ramsay Reviews Peyton Royce’s Baking

Popular chef, Gordon Ramsay has taken to TikTok to review some baking that has been done by WWE Superstar, Peyton Royce.

Gordon Ramsay is well-known for reviewing other people’s food on TikTok, where he creates hilarious videos, and he took the time to look at Royce as she makes some sprinkled Fairy Bread.

This is something that Royce says is a popular snack in Australia. The food is simply buttered bread which has sprinkles on it. Within the video, Gordon is clearly not impressed with what he sees, claiming that Peyton “has been out of the ring for too long.”