WWE

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay Reviews Peyton Royce’s Baking

Published

1 hour ago

on

Popular chef, Gordon Ramsay has taken to TikTok to review some baking that has been done by WWE Superstar, Peyton Royce.

Gordon Ramsay is well-known for reviewing other people’s food on TikTok, where he creates hilarious videos, and he took the time to look at Royce as she makes some sprinkled Fairy Bread.


This is something that Royce says is a popular snack in Australia. The food is simply buttered bread which has sprinkles on it. Within the video, Gordon is clearly not impressed with what he sees, claiming that Peyton “has been out of the ring for too long.”

WWE

Photo: Kofi Kingston Loses Teeth Following WWE TLC

Published

46 mins ago

on

Dec 22, 2020

By

Kofi Kingston

It appears that Kofi Kingston lost more than just his WWE Raw Tag Team Championships this past weekend at WWE TLC.

Kingston and Xavier Woods teamed up to take on The Hurt Business’ Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, in a match that was eventually won by the heel duo.


However, after the match, Kofi Kingston shared an image on social media of several teeth which he revealed had been knocked out at the hands of his opponents.

He wasn’t the only one sharing images after the match either, as Shelton Benjamin took to social media to reveal that he had dedicated the victory to Shad Gaspard.

WWE

Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair & More Names Revealed As Slammy Awards Presenters

Published

58 mins ago

on

Dec 22, 2020

By

The WWE Slammy Awards will be returning this week on WWE’s social platforms, and the company has announced several presenters for the show.

The show will be taking place on Wednesday, December 23 on WWE’s social platforms and will be hosted by R-Truth. However, several legends and celebrities will also be appearing to work as presenters on the show, who will appear virtually.


The following names are set to appear:

* WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels
* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair
* “Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi
* Rapper Method Man
* WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley
* TikTok Star Derek Baker
* “Paul Blart” actress Raini Rodriguez
* “Modern Family” actor Rico Rodriguez
* Actor and TV host Ken Jeong
* “Hot Tub Time Machine” actor Clark Duke
* “Bachelorette” star Demi Burnett

There will also be a pre-show for the WWE Slammy Awards, which will start at 10 a.m. ET, and will be hosted by the crew of WWE’s The Bump show.

 

WWE

WWE Announces Raw Legends Night For January 4 Episode

Published

12 hours ago

on

Dec 21, 2020

By

hulk hogan

Is it a cry for viewership or pure coincidence?

WWE has announced that the January 4th episode of Monday Night Raw, the first of 2021, will have a “Legends Night” theme.


A mix of WWE Hall of Famers and legends will appear including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Torrie Wilson, Beth Phoenix, Sgt. Slaughter, Carlito, Mickie James, Tatanka, IRS, Michael “PS” Hayes, Alicia Fox, and many more.

The company will look to start the year off right following a recent dip in viewership and ratings. Rumors have circulated that both WWE and USA Network officials aren’t pleased with the recent trend. A “reactionary” move was talked about, but has yet to be executed unless this is part of it.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest news on Raw Legends Night.

