WATCH: Gordon Ramsay & Ronda Rousey Wrestle…And Cook Some Burritos

Gordon Ramsay has once again welcomed a wrestler into his kitchen for an episode of Scrambled, this time cooking with Ronda Rousey.

The Bella Twins have previously appeared on the show and this time it is Ronda Rousey who is involved, joining the popular chef in his kitchen.

The former WWE Raw Women’s Champion talks with Gordon about her career in UFC and WWE as they cook some breakfast burritos. They also just so happen to have an arm wrestle. Check out the video below to see who came out on top.