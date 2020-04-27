ProWrestling.com
Photo Credit: YouTube.com/WWE

WATCH: HBK & Ciampa Analyse A Triple H Classic, Christian vs. Edge, More

WWE

WWE has uploaded plenty of new content to its YouTube channel recently, with two full matches being shared as well as Shawn Michaels and Tommaso Ciampa working together to analyse a classic Triple H bout.

The WWE Hall Of Famer and the top WWE NXT star worked together to give their thoughts on a classic Triple H match as he takes on HBK himself on WWE Raw.

Speaking of Triple H, WWE shared one of his full matches on YouTube today from WWE SmackDown as Triple H and The Undertaker competed against Big Show and Edge.

Finally, there is another classic match as Edge and Christian compete against each other at WWE No Mercy 2001 in a classic ladder match.