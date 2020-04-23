WATCH: Jake Atlas Consoles Drake Maverick While Tony Nese Has No Sympathy

WWE made the decision to make the release of Drake Maverick a big part of WWE NXT’s storyline this week, and that continued after the show.

Maverick was part of the recent WWE releases, but after already being announced for the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament, the decision was made to allow him to keep wrestling throughout.

His first match took place last night where his release was a big part of the story. Despite Maverick using it as fire to motivate him, he was defeated in his first group match against Jake Atlas.

However, the storyline has continued on WWE’s YouTube channel with another of the tournament members, Tony Nese giving his thoughts, showing no sympathy for him.

On the other hand, the man who did defeat him, Jake Atlas, was a little more considerate and actually spoke with Maverick to console him after the show.