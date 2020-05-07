WATCH: Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts Sends Venomous Message To Brandi Rhodes

Jake “The Snake” Roberts has escalated an already personal rivalry with Cody Rhodes to a point where he may not be able to come back.

The venomous Hall of Famer has been stalking the Rhodes family since first arriving in All Elite Wrestling, comparing Cody to a Caesar-esque dictator who had allegedly kept both him and his client Lance Archer from signing with the promotion out of fear.

This Wednesday night, Dr. Britt Baker leveled Brandi Rhodes with a surprise attacking, leaving her unconscious in the middle of the ring, right at the feet of Roberts and Archer. Jake then revealed an actual snake and placed it on her body – a throwback to his iconic days as an in-ring competitor, where he would do the same to his fallen opponents.

Cody is set to face the “Murderhawk Monster” in the finals of the TNT Championship tournament at AEW Double or Nothing, but up until this point the second-generation star hasn’t seemed to worried about the challenge. This new attack comes just one week after Archer beat and bloodied “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes, to the point where the towel was nearly thrown in to save him.