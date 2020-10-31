WATCH: Jey Uso Continues To Attack Daniel Bryan After Smackdown Goes Off The Air

Jey Uso’s shocking attack on former WWE world champion Daniel Bryan continued after Friday Night Smackdown went off the air this week.

In case you missed it, after being savagely beaten inside Hell in a Cell by his cousin Roman Reigns, Jey finally fell in line behind the WWE Universal Champion, acknowledging him as the so-called “Tribal Chief” and head of the Samoan wrestling dynasty.

In the Smackdown main event, Jey actually defeated Daniel Bryan by countering his signaturing running knee strike with a superkick and an Uso Splash. As the show was going off the air, he put the Yes Movement leader through the announce table with a second Uso Splash off the top rope.

Check out the video below for footage of the post-show attack, which saw Jey attack Brian while he was laid out on a stretcher.