With WWE Backlash around the corner as WWE’s next major PPV event, WWE’s YouTube channel has begun looking back at old moments from the PPV’s history.

One of the most shocking moments from Backlash’s history came at the 2017 event which saw Jinder Mahal overcome the odds and expectations to become WWE Champion.

With WWE’s latest Playback video, Mahal and WWE 205 Live’s The Sing Brothers both sat back and re-watched the shocking moment, which you can see below.