WATCH: John Oliver Discusses WWE, AEW, & UFC For Running Shows During COVID-19 Pandemic

During the latest episode of “Last Week Tonight,” John Oliver covered the lack of sports taking place in the United States right now. During the segment, he mentioned WWE, AEW, and UFC all continuing to run events despite the health issues surrounding COVID-19.

Oliver, who has been very vocal about WWE in the past regarding its deal with Saudi Arabia, did mention that WWE has safety measures in place, but also referenced the letter that the Florida county commissioner received about wanting shows to be shit down.

“The WWE has continued staging shows in Florida, holding matches in front of empty chairs. But that requires a lot more people than just those two wrestlers. You need production crews working together in close proximity. While the WWE maintains its safety measures are as comprehensive as they can possibly be, one employee wrote an anonymous letter to a Florida county commissioner, asking them to shut the tapings down because ‘despite sanitary precautions, we cannot maintain social distancing and have to touch other people.’ It’s easy to see why CEO Vince McMahon doesn’t mind taking that risk, as he told investors on a recent earnings call, ‘viewers want to see new matches.'”

Oliver also highlighted the issue of unions (or the lack of them) within the pro wrestling and MMA worlds, making it clear that they don’t really have the negotiating power to not work.

“While pro wrestlers and UFC fighters and college athletes have no union, those in major pro sports do and therefore, they have significant negotiating power. If you want them to isolate themselves from their families and put their lives at risk, you need their agreement.” (H/T Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)