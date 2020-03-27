ProWrestling.com
Photo Credit: Joao Ferreira

WATCH: Jon Moxley Makes A Fun Cameo On WWE Backstage

0
By onWWE

This weeks instalment of WWE Backstage saw an invasion from the AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, who popped up in the background.

Renee Young, who was hosting the show from her home was joined by Booker T and Xavier Woods over a video chat. During the episode, Moxley made his presence known with their dog, popping up in the background for a fun cameo appearance.

Read More
The Young Bucks Discuss Tony Khan's Plans For AEW In The UK