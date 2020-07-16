WATCH: Keith Lee Gets His NXT Championship Side Plates

This week saw Keith Lee make his first appearance as WWE NXT Champion, and WWE shared a video of him getting his side plates added on.

WWE shared the video online as Adam Cole’s side plates had to literally be prized off the title after they had been on for so long, with the Limitless One getting his own added.

Keith Lee wasted no time in making an impact as double champion though, defending his titles against Dominik Dijakovic in his first outing with them both.

However, while he successfully defended against his long-term rival, Karrion Kross then made his interest very clear as Scarlett left the broken timer that Lee had previously smashed.