WATCH: Lana Comments On Rusev’s WWE Release

Lana has given her first comments on Rusev’s WWE release on her YouTube channel, which she did in-character from how she is on WWE television.

“Rusev is not exactly what you think he is,” Lana begins the video. “He has manipulated each and every single one of you fans. I cry when I watch Grey’s Anatomy whenever my favorite character is taken off the show, written off the show, or died on the show, I’m devastated,” Lana said

“I can assure all of you guys – not that I’m talking to Rusev every day or something like that – but I can assure you that the man that I found in 2013 in NXT, discovered him, the man that climbed up the ladder in WWE is made up of a lot,” she continued.

“Anywho, what does the Ravishing Russian Lana have to think about her ex-husband Rusev being fired? Karma’s a b**ch.”