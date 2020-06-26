WATCH: Mark Henry Names The Strongest Current WWE Superstar

WWE posted a quick fire Q&A video between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Mark Henry as the World’s Strongest Man answers several questions.
Mark Henry will be the next guest for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions this Sunday, and beforehand they did some quick-fire questions:
Which Superstar who trains the hardest in the gym: Cesaro
Most deceptively powerful wrestling: Cesaro
Biggest appetite: Big Show
Most impressive feat of strength: himself
Hardest wrestler to lift off their feat: The Great Khali
Who picked him up the easiest: Big Show
The strongest person on the roster right now: Cesaro
